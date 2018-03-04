The Fulbright U.S. Student Program provides 8-12 month grant funding for study or independent research abroad. Grants provide round-trip transportation, monthly room and board stipend, health coverage and possibly other expenses. Undergraduate students may apply during the fall of their senior year. Graduate students may not have earned a Ph.D. at time of application. All interested Texas Tech students must follow the internal process to be eligible to apply.*
The Student Information Session will take place on April 3 at 10:00 AM in the TLPDC 153, inside the TTU Library. This is a great opportunity to receive guidance and advice on the application process!