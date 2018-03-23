Attention Faculty, The Trade department here at the Barnes and Noble College store at the SUB is going through a bit of a change. We are currently switching the systems that we use to maintain our inventory. Along with that change comes a change in the source of our inventory. As a result, all returnable inventory is being returned to the publishers and all non-returnable inventory is being marked down for clearance. You may have noticed the shelves being a bit empty as of late. This process includes our faculty author wall. This notice is so that you won’t be alarmed to find that the book you have written is no longer at the store or is in the clearance section. Once all returnable inventory has been returned we will begin to receive stock from our new source. At that point, we will also begin ordering in the books from the faculty author wall so that the books written by our faculty can once again be represented here in the Texas Tech bookstore. We would also like to present this as an opportunity to refresh and update our faculty wall so if you have had a book published recently, or maybe have one that we just were not aware of, we would love to get your title represented on the wall. Please feel free to contact Nathan at the bookstore at 806-742-3816 or nathan.martinez@ttu.edu with any questions or to let us know about new titles. Posted:

3/23/2018



Originator:

Nathan Martinez



Email:

nathan.martinez@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities





Categories

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

