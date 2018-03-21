|
Roadshow 2018 comes to the United Supermarkets Arena Friday March 23, featuring For King & Country, Matthew West, Natalie Grant, Bethel Music, Zach Williams, and Social Club Misfits. Doors open at 5:45 and show starts at 7 P.M.
*No tickets required, admission is $10 at the door while seats are available. Upgrade VIP Ticket options available at www.theroadshowtour.com/vip
. VIP options include early access, pre-show party, exclusive VIP merchandise and more.
