The "Adventures in Study Abroad/My Hometown” Photography Exhibit features the best photographs from Texas Tech students' study abroad experiences and Texas Tech international students’ hometowns. Please help us celebrate the creativity and artistic vision of this diverse group of photographers.

On display at the International Cultural Center through June 15, 2018

Reception: Thursday, April 19 from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. - International Cultural Center – 601 Indiana Avenue

The reception is part of the Office of International Affairs International Week - April 16 - 21. For more information go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/.