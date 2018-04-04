TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Dell Educational Session on April 4, 11am—2pm

The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a Dell Educational Session on Wednesday, April 4, 11am—2pm. Dell professionals and product experts will cover the following topics:

 

  • Client Virtualization—VMware
  • Server Product Highlights
  • Desktop and Laptop Roadmap
  • Printers and Other Accessories Roadmap
  • Q&A—Engage with Dell

 

Dell will provide lunch, so please RSVP by March 30 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.

 

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, April 4

Time: 11am2pm

Location: Matador Room, SUB, 2nd Floor

RSVP by March 30 to itevents@ttu.edu
Posted:
3/22/2018

Originator:
IT Events

Email:
itevents@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 4/4/2018

Location:
Matador Room, SUB 2nd Floor

