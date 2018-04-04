The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a Dell Educational Session on Wednesday, April 4, 11am—2pm. Dell professionals and product experts will cover the following topics:

Client Virtualization—VMware

Server Product Highlights

Desktop and Laptop Roadmap

Printers and Other Accessories Roadmap

Q&A—Engage with Dell

Dell will provide lunch, so please RSVP to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, April 4

Time: 11am—2pm

Location: Matador Room, SUB, 2nd Floor

RSVP to itevents@ttu.edu