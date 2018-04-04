The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a Dell Educational Session on Wednesday, April 4, 11am—2pm. Dell professionals and product experts will cover the following topics:
- Client Virtualization—VMware
- Server Product Highlights
- Desktop and Laptop Roadmap
- Printers and Other Accessories Roadmap
- Q&A—Engage with Dell
Dell will provide lunch, so please RSVP to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.
Event Details
Date: Wednesday, April 4
Time: 11am—2pm
Location: Matador Room, SUB, 2nd Floor
RSVP to itevents@ttu.edu