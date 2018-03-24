12th Annual Graduate Conference - Philosophy of Religion will be held Saturday, March 24, 2018, 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM in Agricultural Education Building Room 102 (AGED 102).



Schedule of Presentations

10:00am to 10:55am – Joseph Antoniello (Franciscan University), “The Ordo Amoris: Augustine, Arendt, Scheler in the Age of Totalitarianism”

11:00am to 11:55am – Alex Clark (Louisiana State University), “Xenophanes’ Three-Pronged Attack Against Polytheism

2:00pm to 2:55pm – Fabio Lampert (University of California, Irvine), “Wierenga on Theism and Counterpossibles”

3:00pm to 3:55pm – Tien-Chun Lo (University of Oxford), “Theist Concept Nominalism and the Regress Problem”

4:00pm to 4:55pm – Sam Webb (University of Tennessee, Knoxville), “Defusing Gellman’s Common Sense Problem of Evil”