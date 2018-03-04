The TTU School of Music invites you to our ROCKIN’ concert with the TTU Percussion Ensembles & TTU Steel Drum Bands! Come enjoy the music of Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Steely Dan, The Allman Brothers, The Doobie Brothers, The Kinks, The Beatles, The Clash, Foo Fighters, & Jane’s Addiction.





Featuring Guest Artists Mike Myers & Tracy Thornton, along with Special Guests John Sprott & Sean Frankhouser, the concert will be directed by Alan Shinn, Lisa Rogers, Josh Frans, Jeremy Isley, & James Pendell.





On April 3, head to Hemmle Recital Hall at 7:30PM for this ROCKIN’ concert! Admission is free!