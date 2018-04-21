Professor Dr. Aretha Marbley, 2017 Phd Cohort, and Professor Dr. Jerry Parr, through the College of Education and Counselor Education program is hosting a FREE mini-conference here at Texas Tech University! This is for mental health practitioners and students. The theme is Sustainable Cities & Communities: Counselors Creating Safety, Inclusivity, and Resilience. This conference is free to the public! It will take place at the College of Education, on April 21,2018 8am-4pm. CEU's are offered for Licensed Professional Counselors, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapists, as well as Licensed Social Workers. The link to register is https://goo.gl/forms/ZTy66qItUcMZuUfA2. For any questions regarding registration, please email us at 2018coeminiconference@gmail.com. Posted:

