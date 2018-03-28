NGP, a private equity firm, is hosting a career development event for Texas Tech students. The special guests of this event are several current CEOs, COOs, and VPs of different oil and gas companies, who have graduated from Texas Tech University. The special guests will be sharing their own experience to give perspectives on how to successfully navigate one’s career in oil and gas industries. They will also talk about building start-up oil and gas industry. At the end, they will hold a panel discussion and take questions from the audience.



This event will be on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at 5:30 pm in the Rawls College of Business Building Room 105. The event will also have free food and drinks.



Please attend this event to learn more about the career development, star-up companies, and also meet successful Texas Tech alumni.