Abstract: In this talk I will consider what I take to be an intuitive puzzle for belief in an afterlife. Most visions of the afterlife entail a substantial change on the part of the person who would experience it. They also entail that the afterlife will only properly start at (presumably) a very far time in the future. Given these assumptions, what would it take to rationally prefer this state to either earthly life or an end to existence.



It might seem like a speculative metaphysical question, but in fact current work on the psychology and normative ideals for rational planning can help us better understand this challenge to rational religious belief -- and better answer it.