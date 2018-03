AAUP-TTU March 2018 Meeting

3PM--

Conference Room, Office of the Provost

The meeting will focus on faculty development issues.

Agenda items include:

1) Faculty Success Task Force: Update 2) Faculty Shared Governance and Input in T& P Process-Discussions



Respectfully, Seshadri Ramkumar (aka Ram), Chapter President

Posted:

3/23/2018



Originator:

SESHADRI S Ramkumar



Email:

s.ramkumar@ttu.edu



Department:

Inst of Environ and Human Health



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Date: 3/26/2018



Location:

Conference Room, Office of the Provost



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Faculty/Staff Organization