Who are the Involvement Ambassadors?

The Involvement Ambassadors are key student leaders who are selected to support a specific area in increasing involvement opportunities for Texas Tech students. Involvement Ambassadors will each be assigned to one these areas: Student Organization Promotion, New Organization Development, Co-Curricular Promotions and Training, Conference Organization, Leadership On Demand Development & Facilitation, Food Pantry Promotion, Service Hour Tracking & Management, Community Agency Communication. The Involvement Ambassadors will enhance student engagement through consultations, promotion, education, and providing involvement opportunities. The work that Involvement Ambassadors do is done out of a desire to see more student involvement at Texas Tech University.

Qualifications for Involvement Ambassadors:

·Must be enrolled as a full time student at TTU (12 credit hours)

·Minimum 2.5 cumulative GPA

·Available for a select number of Red Raider Orientations at TTU during the summer of 2018

·Available for Involvement Ambassador Trainings

·Available for bi-monthly meetings

·Available to serve 2-4 hours a week in the office.



Preferred Qualities of Involvement Ambassadors

·Desire to serve Texas Tech University and it's students

·Public speaking experience

·Strong organizational and interpersonal skills

·Basic understanding of TechConnect (or an interest in learning)

·Interest in supporting Student Organizations

Benefits

·Leadership experience

·Opportunity to develop professional and personal relationships with faculty,staff, and students

·Understanding of campus resources, procedures, & event planning

·Community Service Hours

·Student Involvement gear (t-shirt & tumbler)

·Professional reference or letter of recommendation



Selection Procedure

·All interested, qualified students should complete the application through TechConnect by Sunday, April 15th 11:45 pm. You will be contacted afterwards if you have been selected for an interview. If you have been selected, you will then be asked to schedule your interview.

·Involvement Ambassador Interviews: Week of April 23rd-26th (business casual)

·Involvement Ambassador selections announced the week of April 30th- May 5th

·Involvement Ambassadors Leadership Training:

May 4th from 5:00-7:00 pm

Apply Today

For more information contact:

Keri Shiplet

StudentOrgs@ttu.edu

806-742-5433