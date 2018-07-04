Join the Student Activities Board for our Spring Concert taking place after Tech to Town on April 7, 2018. We are excited to bring an evening of live music and free food for Texas Tech Students starting at 6:00 pm at Urbanovsky Park. This event will showcase student talent and a headlining artist, which will be revealed on our social media accounts. Our links to our social media accounts can be found at sab.ttu.edu or @TexasTechSAB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat. We hope to see you there for the biggest free concert of Texas Tech history!

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu

facebook.com/TexasTechSAB Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat: @TexasTechSAB Posted:

3/28/2018



Originator:

Ester Garza



Email:

ester.garza@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 4/7/2018



Location:

Urbanovsky Park



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Student Organization

