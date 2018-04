Join us for a free preview performance of short, original one-act plays by Texas Tech University student playwrights on April 2nd at 7:30pm. Location: Creative Movement Studio - 801 Akron Parking: Please park in lots R17 & R24



4/2/2018



Kelly Grandjean



kelly.grandjean@ttu.edu



Department of Theatre and Dance



Time: 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Date: 4/2/2018



Creative Movement Studio



