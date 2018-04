Join us for an evening of short, original one-act plays by Texas Tech University student playwrights.

April 3rd through the 7th at 7:30pm, with an additional matinee at 2pm on Saturday the 7th

Location: Creative Movement Studio - 801 Akron

Parking: Please park in lots R17 & R24.

Tickets are $10 for individuals; $5 for students with a valid ID. Free student rush tickets are available on a limited basis to Texas Tech Students. Call 806-742-3603 or visit www.theatre.ttu.edu.