"Creating Your Own Opportunities" March 28

how the TTU Office of Research Commercialization (ORC) works to "identify, market and license intellectual property created by TTU System faculty, staff and students."

researching patents/trademarks with ORC/University Libraries resources

entrepreneurial resources from the TTU Innovation Hub at Research Park and the Libraries In this workshop, learn about: This workshop is presented by ORC, the Innovation Hub and TTU Libraries.



For more information, contact tom.rohrig@ttu.edu or jake.syma@ttu.edu

3/23/2018



Julie Barnett



julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Library



Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 3/28/2018



Library Instruction Lab 150



