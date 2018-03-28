TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
TechAlert! & Siren Test: Will You Get the Message?
The spring test of the TechAlert! Emergency Notification System and outdoor siren system will take place March 28 at 10:50 a.m. Update your contact information at emergency.ttu.edu to ensure you will receive the message! Up to four telephone numbers can be registered in the TechAlert! system. Need help or have questions? Contact techalert@ttu.edu!
Posted:
3/23/2018

Originator:
Allison Matherly

Email:
allison.matherly@ttu.edu

Department:
Communications and Marketing

Event Information
Time: 10:50 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Date: 3/28/2018

Location:
On campus

Categories