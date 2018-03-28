|
The spring test of the TechAlert! Emergency Notification System and outdoor siren system will take place March 28 at 10:50 a.m. Update your contact information at emergency.ttu.edu to ensure you will receive the message! Up to four telephone numbers can be registered in the TechAlert! system. Need help or have questions? Contact techalert@ttu.edu!
3/23/2018
Allison Matherly
allison.matherly@ttu.edu
Communications and Marketing
Time: 10:50 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Date: 3/28/2018
On campus
