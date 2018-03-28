TechAlert! & Siren Test: Will You Get the Message?

The spring test of the TechAlert! Emergency Notification System and outdoor siren system will take place March 28 at 10:50 a.m. Update your contact information at emergency.ttu.edu to ensure you will receive the message! Up to four telephone numbers can be registered in the TechAlert! system. Need help or have questions? Contact techalert@ttu.edu Posted:

3/23/2018



Allison Matherly



allison.matherly@ttu.edu



Communications and Marketing



10:50 AM - 11:00 AM

3/28/2018



On campus



