The College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources (CASNR) invites you to join us in welcoming Dr. William F. "Bill" Brown, as the new dean. A reception will be held on Monday, April 9th from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the International Cultural Center's Hall of Nations (601 Indiana Avenue). Comments will begin at 5:15 p.m. Please park in the north parking lot - overflow is further north in the TTU Museum parking lot.

Posted:

4/2/2018



Originator:

Julann Curlee



Email:

julann.curlee@ttu.edu



Department:

Ag Sciences and Natural Resources



Event Information

Time: 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 4/9/2018



Location:

International Cultural Center, Hall of Nations



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

