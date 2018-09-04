TTU HomeTechAnnounce

RECEPTION TO WELCOME NEW CASNR DEAN
The College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources (CASNR) invites you to join us in welcoming Dr. William F. "Bill" Brown, as the new dean.  A reception will be held on Monday, April 9th from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the International Cultural Center's Hall of Nations (601 Indiana Avenue).  Comments will begin at 5:15 p.m.  Please park in the north parking lot - overflow is further north in the TTU Museum parking lot.
