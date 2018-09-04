|
The College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources (CASNR) invites you to join us in welcoming Dr. William F. "Bill" Brown, as the new dean. A reception will be held on Monday, April 9th from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the International Cultural Center's Hall of Nations (601 Indiana Avenue). Comments will begin at 5:15 p.m. Please park in the north parking lot - overflow is further north in the TTU Museum parking lot.
|Posted:
4/2/2018
Originator:
Julann Curlee
Email:
julann.curlee@ttu.edu
Department:
Ag Sciences and Natural Resources
Event Information
Time: 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 4/9/2018
Location:
International Cultural Center, Hall of Nations
