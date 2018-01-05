Registration 2018-2019 Instructions



1) Primary Contact



o We recommend that the Primary Contact is the president of the organization. If you are the president and are not the primary contact on your roster we can make that change for you by emailing us at StudentOrgs@ttu.edu. You do not have to be primary contact to register the organization. Whomever registers the organization will be marked as the primary contact and therefore we ask the president to submit the registration.



2) Accessing Registration



o There are two ways you can find the button to register your organization. You must be logged into TechConnect to access the registration button. Once logged in, you can first click on square of dots in the top right corner and select “Manage”. Next select the organization you are interested in registering. The page that opens has a button that says “Re-Register This Organization”. You can start the registration process here. If you did not see your organization listed on the page after you click “Manage” you will need to use the second way.



o The second way you can access it from the Explore Page (Click the Double T to return to this page). You will click on Organizations on the top bar. Click on “Register An Organization”. Search for your organization and select the “Re-Register” button. This is the second way to start the process.



3) Registration Steps



o Step 1: Registration Instructions



o Step 2: Organization Profile



§ General Organization Information (Do not Change Your Org Name)



§ Website



§ Social Media



§ Organization Contact Information



o Step 3: Profile Picture



§ Optional but makes it more appealing



o Step 4: Categories



§ Select all that represent your organization.



o Step 5: Interests



§ Replaces Key Words: Select all that relate to organization.



o Step 6: Roster



§ Required Positions: President, Treasurer, Faculty/Staff Advisor



§ Required to upload whole roster. Check to see who is listed on roster before adding all members.



o Step 7: Constitution/Bylaws Upload



§ Only one document allowed to upload



§ Remember Required Items: name, purpose, membership requirements, selection and removal process, anti-discrimination statement, officer titles, duties, election and removal process, departmental and/or external relationships, financial procedures (if dues are collected), procedures for decision making (quorum and voting), faculty/staff advisor selection and expectations, and parliamentary authority (ex: Robert’s Rules of Order).



§ Constitution/Bylaws will automatically be added to your documents and will be listed as public. You will need to edit the permissions for the document after your org is registered if you do not want it public.



o Step 8: Risk Management Questions



§ Answer questions that are accurate with your organization information.



o Step 9: General Registration Questions



§ Multiple Pages of Questions:



1. General Org Information



2. Financial Information



3. On-Campus Mailing Address



4. Faculty/Staff Contact Information



5. Additional Advisor Contact Information (Only if Applicable)



6. Officer Contact Information



7. National or Affiliate Information (Only if Applicable)



8. Verification of Information & University Policy Agreement



9. Advisor Agreement Form (Must Upload)



4) Advisor Agreement Form



o Print the form and then go meet with your faculty/staff advisor. Discuss the relationship and expectations between the organization and the advisor. Have them sign the form (Electronic Signatures Not Accepted) and then you will need to scan or take a picture of the form to upload into your TechConnect registration at the end before clicking “Submit for Approval”



Note: The form should be signed by your primary advisor. Additional advisor only in certain situations.



5) Confirmation of Approved Registration will be sent via email!







Questions? Contact Student Involvement or Stop by the Center for Campus Life



Center for Campus Life, SUB 201 | StudentOrgs@ttu.edu | 806-742-5433

