Museum by Night: Illuminating Ideas is an exciting new creation of evening events at the Museum of Texas Tech University for the adventurous adult, young and old. Each evening explores thematic experiences of living. Doors will be opened to novel perspectives, discussions, performances, and more, drawing from the community, University, and museum collections. Be inspired by artists, poets, theologians, writers, scientists, historians, and each other. Enjoy immersion: create, think and explore! This month's theme is Fertility: Nature and Creation. Join us music, dance, lectures, food, and a cash bar. Posted:

