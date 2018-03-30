Texas Tech Opera Theatre Presents Humperdinck’s ‘Hänsel und Gretel’

The performance is a collaboration with the University Symphony Orchestra.

The Texas Tech University School of Music, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts, will host two performances of Engelbert Humperdinck’s classic fairy tale opera, “Hänsel und Gretel.” The opera is presented by the Texas Tech Opera Theatre, with musical collaboration from the University Symphony Orchestra. Special guests include The West Texas Children’s Chorus and students from the Hub Performing Arts School.

The performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday (March 30) and Saturday (March 31). Both performances will be held in the Allen Theatre of the Texas Tech Student Union Building. Gregory Brookes, assistant professor of voice, will serve as stage director, and graduate conducting student Cristian Cimei will provide musical direction. The opera will be performed in the original German with English supertitles.

Tickets for the two productions are available either at the door prior to the performances, or at the School of Music’s website. General admission tickets are $15 each (plus tax), senior and non-Texas Tech student tickets are $10 each (plus tax). Texas Tech students with a valid student ID receive free admission.

CONTACT: Gregory Brookes, assistant professor of voice, Texas Tech Opera Theatre, School of Music, J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts, Texas Tech University, (806) 834-8561 or gregory.brookes@ttu.edu