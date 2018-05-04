The Texas Tech Faculty Legal Action Association (TTFLAA) invites all Texas Tech students to compete for two Academic Scholarships, one valued at $1,500 and the other at $1,000.

The scholarships will be awarded to currently-enrolled undergraduate or graduate students submitting the best original essays on the topic, “The Role and Importance of Academic Freedom in the University.”

The TTFLAA was formed in 1985-1986 when then-President Lauro Cavazos sought to replace the existing tenure system with a system of rollover contracts. Academic Freedom and Tenure involve the freedom of faculty and staff in higher education to continue research, create art, and to make it public. The Scholarship was created with money contributed by many faculty members to a fund that might have to be used to challenge the proposed policy in the courts. Since the proposal was later modified, interest from the fund has been used to fund the Scholarships. If a student is not from Texas, out-of-state tuition is waived so that the winner will pay only in-state tuition and fees.

Entries must be no longer than 1,000 words. They must be typed, and include a cover sheet with the submitting student’s name. Do not type your name on the essay. Students may use MLA-style footnotes with a bibliography at the end. The double-spaced pages of the essay itself must be submitted in three copies by Friday, April 6, 2018.

A faculty committee will judge the essays. The TTFLAA reserves the right to publish or otherwise use for academic purposes any essay submitted, and to publish the name and/or photograph of the recipient.

Send essay to: Campus Mail Box of Professor William G. Hartwell III, School of Music, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, TX 79409-2033.

The winners will be announced by Friday, April 20, 2018.