Led by the conductor/composer Sydney Guillaume and trumpet player, Cara Pollard (a Lubbock native), the Imbroglio Sextet presents a repertoire from Haiti, Spain, Argentina, and the United States, combining jazz, classical and international folk music into a unique contemporary setting.These unique events will benefit music in Haiti through Blume Haiti and the Ecole de Musique Sainte Trinite, the school that runs the Haitian music camp where the group's members met.



Admission is free!