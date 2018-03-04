American National was founded in 1905 by the Moody Family out of Galveston Tx. and the Pitchford Financial Group out of Austin has been with them since 1979 and is one of the larger firms with American National.



Our presenter is Jeff A. Hathaway D.M.A. who grew up in Kenya East Africa for 12 years and 2 years in Haiti as his parents were missionaries. He had a 17 year career in broadcasting and retired from that in 2004 an became the Recruiting and Marketing Director for the Pitchford Financial Group. He is also the Author of (GWO) Graduate With Offers that will be coming soon. Sponsored by the University Career Center.

4/2/2018



Simone Rosson



simone.rosson@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 4/3/2018



University Career Center



Student Employment/Career Opportunities

