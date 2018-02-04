The Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center is pleased to announce a call for applications for the Groundwork Program. The Groundwork Program is a 2 ½ day face-to-face program designed to help graduate students at Texas Tech University learn more about effective teaching in the college classroom, and will include workshops, discussions, and micro-teaching opportunities. Participants in Groundwork will be exposed to fundamentals of college teaching such as syllabus and learning outcome creation, classroom management, active learning, and other strategies for engaging students.

This Groundwork Program session is scheduled to take place May 23-25, 2018 at the TLPDC, and is open to all Texas Tech Master’s, Doctoral and Post-Doctoral students who submit an application and are accepted for participation. A teaching appointment is NOT required. Past Groundwork participants are ineligible, as are current or former TEACH Program Fellows. Space is limited to 40 participants.

Applications to participate in Groundwork are now open and will be due April 30, 2018. The application form is very simple and can be submitted online at https://webportalapp.com/appform/login_saml/ttugroundwork.

You can find more information and testimonials about the Groundwork Program on the website at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/Graduate-Students/Programs/groundwork.php. If you have any additional questions, you may contact the TLPDC by calling 742-0133.