Competitive applicants will have an overall GPA of 3.5 or higher and a strong interest in research and attending graduate school. Furthermore, completion of a course in Research Methods and a major in Psychology is preferred but not required. Students from all academic standings (e.g., freshman through senior) will be considered, however a 1-year commitment to the lab is required.

All interested students should submit the completed application (found here ) by 5pm on March 30th. If you have any questions about this application or the lab in general, please feel free to e-mail the lab manager, Brieann Olafsson, at brieann.olafsson@ttu.edu. For additional information, please look at our lab website: www.drrobertmorgan.com. Posted:

3/28/2018



Originator:

Brieann Olafsson



Email:

brieann.olafsson@ttu.edu



Department:

Psychological Sciences





