Interested In Forensic and Correctional Psychology? Become a Research Assistant!
Competitive applicants will have an overall GPA of 3.5 or higher and a strong interest in research and attending graduate school. Furthermore, completion of a course in Research Methods and a major in Psychology is preferred but not required. Students from all academic standings (e.g., freshman through senior) will be considered, however a 1-year commitment to the lab is required.

All interested students should submit the completed application (found here) by 5pm on March 30th.  If you have any questions about this application or the lab in general, please feel free to e-mail the lab manager, Brieann Olafsson, at brieann.olafsson@ttu.edu. For additional information, please look at our lab website: www.drrobertmorgan.com. 
Posted:
3/28/2018

Originator:
Brieann Olafsson

Email:
brieann.olafsson@ttu.edu

Department:
Psychological Sciences


