Digital technologies, including communications and geospatial technologies, are not only changing how we know the world, they are changing the world as we know it. While some may arguably lament that the digital revolution is corrupting society and institutions, there are many ways in which users are leveraging this power to make a better world. In this day-long symposium, we will hear from cutting-edge change makers about how information technologies are shaping how we can respond to the most pressing needs of humanity, by exploiting such innovations as the availability of ubiquitous satellite imagery, to social media platforms, to open big data, to crowdsourced mapping. Deploying the digital revolution in places of the world suffering pressing needs offers an opportunity to achieve development goals with the participation of communities, to address issues in health, education, disaster prevention, energy, food security, peace and prosperity.



For the full schedule and speaker bios, see bit.ly/ttudigital

Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 4/18/2018



Matador Room, Student Union Building, 2nd Floor



