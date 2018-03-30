Are you a faculty member interested in leading students abroad? Please know that the faculty-led program proposal deadlines are quickly approaching! Please review the Study Abroad website to learn more about taking Texas Tech students abroad. Deadlines for New Faculty-Led Program Proposals:

- April 15, 2018: Proposal deadline for programs to take place during Fall Break, 2018 and Intersession 2019 (December 2018-January 2019)

- May 1, 2018: Proposal deadline for programs to take place during Spring Break, Maymester, and Summer 2019





If you have questions, please email Whitney Longnecker, Study Abroad Director.