Would you like to lead Texas Tech students abroad? Program proposal deadlines are quickly approaching! Please review the Study Abroad website to learn more about taking Texas Tech students abroad.

Deadlines for New Faculty-Led Program Proposals :

- April 15, 2018: Proposal deadline for programs to take place during Fall Break, 2018 and Intersession 2019 (December 2018-January 2019) (in 2 days!)

- May 1, 2018: Proposal deadline for programs to take place during Spring Break, Maymester, and Summer 2019

If you have questions, please email Whitney Longnecker, Study Abroad Director.