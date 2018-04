Do you want to lead Texas Tech students abroad on a Faculty-Led experience? New program proposals are due next week! Please review the Study Abroad website to learn more about taking Texas Tech students abroad. Program proposal deadlines are quickly approaching!

Deadline for New Faculty-Led Program Proposals:

- May 1, 2018: Proposal deadline for programs to take place during Spring Break, Maymester, and Summer 2019

If you have questions, please email Whitney Longnecker, Study Abroad Director.