Help save departmental funds and reduce departmental waste. Join us to swap unwanted supplies and equipment at the SUB Ballroom Thursday, April 12th. Drop off from 8:00 am – 10:00 am. Shop 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. All items must be functioning. Donated items will not be returned. Items will not be held or delivered. Please check our website for a list of acceptable and unacceptable items. Lemonade and cookies will be served!

For further information, visit our website: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/procurement/news/Red-Raider-Trader.pdf or email procurement@ttu.edu 

Sponsored by Procurement Services and the Office of Sustainability. 
Posted:
3/30/2018

Originator:
Paige Mahaffey

Email:
paige.mahaffey@ttu.edu

Department:
Procurement Services

Event Information
Time: 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 4/12/2018

Location:
SUB Ballroom


