TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Connect the Plug!

Come for some free sandwiches and give-ways while learning how to be a better student! 

Sponsored by University Student Housing.
Posted:
3/27/2018

Originator:
Nada Abdu

Email:
nada.abdu@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 4/10/2018

Location:
Coleman Game Room

Categories