Pop Balloons while learning the power of words!

Join us as we discuss some of the most difficult topics in a fun and interesting way! 

Sponsored by University Student Housing.
Posted:
3/27/2018

Originator:
Nada Abdu

Email:
nada.abdu@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 4/17/2018

Location:
Chitwood Weymouth Classroom

