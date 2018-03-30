Join us for the screening of the HBO Award-Winning Documentary,





CLINICA DE MIGRANTES





Also featuring the visit of Steven Larson, MD (Co-founder & Executive Director of Puentes de Salud).



First screening: April 11 @ 104 Holden Hall from 4pm to 5:30 pm.



Second screening: April 12 @ noon at the TTUHSC (room 1C125).

(Pizza will be provided to the first 50 people who come to the TTUHSC event)







Thanks to our sponsors: The Department of Sociology Anthropology & Social Work, The Honors College, TTUHSC (Global Perspective Film Series), The Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, The Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication and the First Generation Transition & Mentoring Programs.











From Maxim Pozdorovkin (HBO’s Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer), Clínica de Migrantes goes beyond the politicized rhetoric to show the faces of real people in the middle of the immigration debate, asking if America can continue withholding basic necessities from an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants. Underserved, undocumented immigrants with medical issues often end up in emergency rooms as a costly last resort, and can be charged thousands of dollars for little more than an aspirin. Puentes de Salud and similar clinics across the country are trying to address this issue and provide care for these men, women and children.



Clínica de Migrantes paints a compassionate portrait of patients at Puentes de Salud, many of whom left their families behind to perform physically exhausting labor in America for meager wages, and follows the tireless staffers who treat around 10,000 patients each year with limited space and little funding. As Puentes plans a larger facility to accommodate rapidly increasing demand, executive director Dr. Steve Larson and his team must find a way to keep their practice running despite obstacles at every turn.



As it opens a new permanent location, Puentes is confident it can serve as a beacon of hope in a difficult landscape. Though the United States continues to relegate undocumented immigrants to the margins of society, the country must also confront the fact that this is, in the words of Dr. Larson, “the new face of America.”