The Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company will perform innovative contemporary dance to close the 2017-18 Presidential Lecture & Performance Series.

Founded in 1964 by two professors of dance at the University of Utah, Joan Woodbury and Shirley Ririe, the Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company has grown into an internationally renowned contemporary dance company that has performed in every state in the United States as well as throughout Europe, South Africa, Southeast Asia, the Caribbean and the British Isles.

In 1972, the company was one of 20 companies to participate in the Dance Touring Program and the Artists in the Schools program. This helped the company develop its education program, eventually becoming the national model for dance education in schools that still stands today.

The Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company’s goal is to make dance a viable part of everyone’s life, whether as observers, critics, performers or creators. The company’s performances and educational undertakings are a reflection of its philosophy that “Dance is for Everybody.”

For more information, visit www.ririewoodbury.com

IMPORTANT INFORMATION



Friday, April 13, 2018



All events will begin at 7:00 PM in the TTU Allen Theatre



$18.00 General Admission



Tickets are available by calling Select-A Seat at (806) 770-2000 or by visiting www.selectaseatlubbock.com



TTU students receive 1 free ticket with valid TTU ID at the East Student Union Building info desk





For more information, please contact Jo Moore at (806)-834-5261, by e-mail at jo.moore@ttu.edu or visit www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu and www.facebook.com/presidential.series