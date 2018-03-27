Some of you may have received recently a survey from the Chronicle of Higher Education. This is the annual “Great Colleges to Work For” survey, which gauges faculty and staff impressions of the environment in which they work. The feedback from this confidential survey is provided back to the university for use in enhancing future policies, procedures and overall workplace surroundings.

The survey was administered to only 600 randomly selected faculty and staff by the Chronicle of Higher Education, so this does not apply to everyone. If you did receive the survey and have not yet completed it, I encourage you to do so. The university consistently seeks opportunities to enhance the overall setting in which we work and, in turn, benefit the teaching environment for our faculty and learning atmosphere for our students.

Thank you for your continued dedication to the Texas Tech University.