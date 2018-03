The following type of scholarships are available to eligible students:





Multicultural Faculty and Staff Association Endowed Scholarship - $500

Bidal Aguero Endowed Scholarship - $500

Institutional Diversity Success Scholarship - $500

Applications may be found at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/funding.php





Bring your scholarship applications and documentation to Administration Building, Room 164 (West Wing) TODAY by 5:00 p.m.