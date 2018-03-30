This year’s topic will be “Alternative Realities in Literature and Language.” We will be having Keynote Speakers from Baylor University and University of Illinois-Champaign. All events will be held on campus between Friday and Saturday.
Email us at diana.aranda@ttu.edu and we will get back to you ASAP!
If you’re an undergraduate wanting to pursue a literature or linguistics post-graduate program, come check us out and other colleagues from other universities such as UNM, Baylor, and others in Spain!
Interested in Spanish, English and/or Portuguese literature and linguistics? The use of language is part of our reality and always changing, being in contact with other languages, being used by different people for different purposes, and taught in different ways. Language, too, is the vehicle for literature. Whereas all fictional writing can be considered an “alternative reality,” there are many other ways to present variations in the perception and construction of the world we inhabit. In this era of “fake news” and “alternative truths,” we are inviting you to question how we consume information, how we communicate knowledge, and the very basis of what constitute our beliefs.