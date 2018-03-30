This year’s topic will be “Alternative Realities in Literature and Language.” We will be having Keynote Speakers from Baylor University and University of Illinois-Champaign. All events will be held on campus between Friday and Saturday.

Email us at diana.aranda@ttu.edu and we will get back to you ASAP!

If you’re an undergraduate wanting to pursue a literature or linguistics post-graduate program, come check us out and other colleagues from other universities such as UNM, Baylor, and others in Spain!