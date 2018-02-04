The Office of International Affairs provides limited funding for faculty-led study abroad program development. Deadline to submit all requirements is April 16, 2018.
Funding of up to $2,000 is available only to full-time, tenured or tenure-track faculty of Texas Tech who have completed a minimum of one year of service to the University. Funds will not be available to faculty who have led a program or conducted a site visit to the proposed site in the last three years. Up to 7 awards will be made annually. All programs submitted must be for courses offering academic credit abroad. Funding is non-renewable.
For more information and requirements, visit TTU SAPD
.
If you have questions regarding this grant or other faculty funding opportunities, please email the Director of Study Abroad, Whitney Longnecker
.