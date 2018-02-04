Deadline to submit all requirements is April 16, 2018.

Funding of up to $2,000 is available only to full-time, tenured or tenure-track faculty of Texas Tech who have completed a minimum of one year of service to the University. Funds will not be available to faculty who have led a program or conducted a site visit to the proposed site in the last three years. Up to 7 awards will be made annually. All programs submitted must be for courses offering academic credit abroad. Funding is non-renewable. The Office of International Affairs provides limited funding for faculty-led study abroad program development.

For more information and requirements, visit TTU SAPD

If you have questions regarding this grant or other faculty funding opportunities, please email the Director of Study Abroad, Whitney Longnecker Posted:

