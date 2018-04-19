Texas Tech University to Host Lubbock Lights

T exas Tech University will host the 4th annual Lubbock Lights, an evening celebrating the musical heritage of the South Plains region, at 7 p.m. on April 19 in the Allen Theatre of the Student Union Building (SUB).

Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Lloyd Maines and Amanda Shires will perform that evening. These artists have transcended musical genres for decades and will showcase their iconic sounds. This event features discussions and performances and gives attendees an inside look at the creative processes and inspirations that go into each artist’s work.

“I’ve known Jimmie Gilmore since 1970. I’ve known Amanda Shires since she was about 15 years old,” Maines said. “Both of these Lubbock artists have made, and are still making, their mark in the music world. They are both well known in the folk and Americana music scene. I feel fortunate to be invited to accompany them both at this year’s Lubbock Lights event.”

The event is sponsored by the Office of the President. General admission tickets are on sale for $23. Students get one free ticket with a valid Texas Tech ID at the East SUB info desk. Tickets can be purchased online through the Lubbock Lights website, www.selectaseatlubbock.com or by calling (806) 770-2000.

“Lubbock is home to some of the world’s most accomplished musicians,” said Lawrence Schovanec, Texas Tech president. “Lubbock Lights gives us an opportunity to showcase area artists and bring them together to perform, meet with students and discuss their creative processes and inspirations. We are grateful to Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Lloyd Maines and Amanda Shires for participating in this year’s event.”

CONTACT: Jo Moore, director, Presidential Lecture & Performance Series,

Office of the President, Texas Tech University, (806) 834-5261 or jo.moore@ttu.edu