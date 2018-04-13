TTU HomeTechAnnounce

International Week Student Events

Monday 4.16

· Global Connections Map & Photo Booth & Peace Corps Representative |10:00 AM – 1:00 PM |SUB
· Ambassadors Forum College Panel | 3:30 PM | SUB Senate Room


Wednesday 4.18

· “Hump Day” with Study Abroad | 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM | Free Speech Area


Thursday 4.19

· “Adventures in Study Abroad” & “My Hometown” Photography Exhibit | 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM | International Cultural Center Galleries


Saturday 4.21

· Worldwide Showcase | 5:00 PM | Citibank Auditorium



For more information visit international.ttu.edu and scroll down to the events section.
4/13/2018

Ashton Troxel

ashton.troxel@ttu.edu

International Affairs


