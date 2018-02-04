TTU HomeTechAnnounce

COWamongus! Daily Specials
Here are our Specials for this week:

Tuesday:  Beef Nachos with a drink for $5.99

Wednesday:  Bacon cheese burgers with fries, tots, onion rings, or sweet potato fries and a 24ozz drink for $7.99

Thursday:  3 Pulled Pork Sliders with fries, tots, onion rings, or sweet potato fries and a 24oz drink for $7.99

Friday:  Steak Fingers with mashed potatoes, green beans, TX toast, gravy, and a 24oz drink for $7.99

Starting April 2nd all of our ice cream and shakes will be half priced between 2pm-5:30pm for the entire month of April
