Here are our Specials for this week:



Tuesday: Beef Nachos with a drink for $5.99



Wednesday: Bacon cheese burgers with fries, tots, onion rings, or sweet potato fries and a 24ozz drink for $7.99



Thursday: 3 Pulled Pork Sliders with fries, tots, onion rings, or sweet potato fries and a 24oz drink for $7.99



Friday: Steak Fingers with mashed potatoes, green beans, TX toast, gravy, and a 24oz drink for $7.99



Starting April 2nd all of our ice cream and shakes will be half priced between 2pm-5:30pm for the entire month of April