PR 6315 - 101: Special Topics in Public Relations: The Professoriate

Summer I, 2018

CRN: 70860

Instructor: Dr. Weiwu Zhang

This is essentially a “Being a College Professor 101” course for doctoral students who plan to seek full-time, tenure-track faculty positions in the United States. It provides an overview of faculty roles and career paths. Faculty life and expectations vary depending upon institutional type and discipline or field of study. The first half of the term will examine important issues facing faculty such as the Carnegie classification of institutions, faculty roles and evaluations, the tenure system, the importance of three Ps of academia (people, political and personal), advice for selecting dissertation advisors and mentors, and strategies for building a competitive record during one’s doctoral studies. The second half of the term will focus on the nuts and bolts of finding an academic position, including writing effective application materials (e.g., cover letters, curriculum vitae, statement of teaching philosophy and research interests), techniques for the academic job interviews, the job talk, and teaching demonstration, negotiating job offers, and non-academic job opportunities for Ph.D. degree holders.