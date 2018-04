The TTU School of Music will host a Jazz Band Evening Concert featuring the TTU Jazz Ensembles and Guest Artist Jaleel Shaw. Directed by Stephen Jones, Director of Jazz Studies, the program will feature compositions by Shaw and Jones, as well as contemporary works of large- and small-group jazz. Tickets will be available at the door or online at music.ttu.edu. Posted:

