We will have certified therapy dogs in the English Department Atrium for a meet and greet. There will be FREE coffee and pastries! This is the last Pups & Pastries of the semester!
When: Thursday, April 5th from 1:00-2:30pm
Where: ENGL Dept Atrium (2nd floor of the ENGL/PHIL building by the main ENGL department office)
4/2/2018
Originator:
Eleanor Mode
Email:
eleanor.mode@ttu.edu
Department:
English
Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Date: 4/5/2018
Location:
ENGL Department Atrium
