We are asking gender and sexual minority students to participate in a group interview regarding the use of space on campus and in Lubbock. Participation is voluntary and responses will be unidentified. All recorded interviews and focus groups will be used in the GenderSEAMS research study to document the experiences of our LGBTQ+ students. For more information, or to join, contact: Benjamin Finlayson, lgbtqiaspace@gmail.com

If you would like to participate in the study but are apprehensive about the focus group or wish to inquire anonymously, please call Dr. Sharp at 742-7025





IRB Approved: IRB2017-683