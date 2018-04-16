TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Balkan Ensemble Concert

Join students of Professor Roger Landes as they perform an adventurous set of tunes and songs that encompass musical styles from the Balkans, including the countries of Bulgaria, Greece, Macedonia, Romania, and Turkey.
Posted:
4/12/2018

Originator:
Samantha Greenlees

Email:
tess.greenlees@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Date: 4/16/2018

Location:
Hemmle Recital Hall

