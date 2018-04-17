TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Clarinet Studio Recital

Join the students from the studio of Dr. David Shea as they perform works composed for clarinet.

4/13/2018

Samantha Greenlees

tess.greenlees@ttu.edu

Time: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Date: 4/17/2018

Hemmle Recital Hall

