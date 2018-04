Show your appreciation by purchasing a plant from Raider Floral and Events!

4- inch Haworthia Succulent $10.00 plus tax

4-inch Potho Ivy $10.00 plus tax

In a decorative tin pot https://www.depts.ttu.edu/grounds/RaiderFloralEvents/home.php



Delivery starts on April 25th

Must be paid by April 20th to ensure delivery

All sales final.

No maintenance included.

ON Campus deliveries only while supplies last.

